Daily record: Monday, April 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Cisneros, Miguel A., 9/26/1991, of 1017 4th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 21 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $909 fine/costs, 12 months probation, 60 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Cole, Todd Henry, 6/3/1988, of 4301 12th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 20 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $2,127 fine/costs, 60 days in jail, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Crowe, Loren, 12/5/1986, of 8945 W. 20th Ave., Lakewood, Colo.; guilty finding entered Feb. 18 on mfg/del cannabis/2,000 less than 5,000 grams; $13,570 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on cannabis traffic/2,000-5,000 grams.
Cyriac, Joseph K., 5/18/1971, of 12913 Tipperary Lane, Plainfield, Ill.; guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on false file/fraud LLC ROT more than $300; $71,222 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft/$10,000-$100,000/school/worship and sales tax evasion more than $10,000 less but than $100,000/concl and wire fraud and income tax fraud and two counts of false file/fraud LLC ROT more than $300.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Medina, Monica S., 7/21/1998, of 735 20th Ave., Apt. 5, East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 19 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
