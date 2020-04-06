Daily record: Monday, April 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Cyriac, Joseph K., 5/18/1971, of 12913 Tipperary Lane, Plainfield, Ill.; guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on false file/fraud LLC ROT more than $300; $71,222 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft/$10,000-$100,000/school/worship and sales tax evasion more than $10,000 less but than $100,000/concl and wire fraud and income tax fraud and two counts of false file/fraud LLC ROT more than $300.