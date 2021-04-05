Daily record: Monday, April 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hoover, Jeffrey, 6/18/1990, of 718 23rd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 8 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,235 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered March 8 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on theft/control/person/less than $500 and possession of meth less than five grams.