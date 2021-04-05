Daily record: Monday, April 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Gasper, Nicole Ann, 11/3/1982, of 2519 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered March 9 on felony forgery/issue/deliver document; $1,286 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Gellerstedt, Michael A., Jr., 1/15/1980, of 3809 11th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 15 on burglary; $1,191 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on residential burglary.
Harris, Dealgerron S., 8/14/1989, of 206 E. 8th St. S., Newton, Iowa; guilty finding entered March 18 on felony burglary; 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles.
Hoover, Jeffrey, 6/18/1990, of 718 23rd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 8 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,235 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered March 8 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on theft/control/person/less than $500 and possession of meth less than five grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Martin, Travis J., 6/30/1988, of 214 E. 14th Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered March 11 on DUI; $2,178 court costs, 18 months probation, 60 days in jail.