 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Monday, April 5, 2021
0 comments

Daily record: Monday, April 5, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Gasper, Nicole Ann, 11/3/1982, of 2519 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered March 9 on felony forgery/issue/deliver document; $1,286 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Gellerstedt, Michael A., Jr., 1/15/1980, of 3809 11th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 15 on burglary; $1,191 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on residential burglary. 

Harris, Dealgerron S., 8/14/1989, of 206 E. 8th St. S., Newton, Iowa; guilty finding entered March 18 on felony burglary; 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles.

Hoover, Jeffrey, 6/18/1990, of 718 23rd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 8 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,235 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered March 8 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on theft/control/person/less than $500 and possession of meth less than five grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Martin, Travis J., 6/30/1988, of 214 E. 14th Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered March 11 on DUI; $2,178 court costs, 18 months probation, 60 days in jail.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 4 P

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News