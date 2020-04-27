Daily record: Monday, April 27, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Szydloski, Robert G., 10/2/1963, of 16 Cokels Ct., Monmouth; guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction ; $2,055 fine/costs, five years DOC. Charge dismissed on four counts of retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
Thomas, Khymari J., 3/20/2001, of 3416 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on armed violence/category I; five years DOC. Guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; five years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on armed violence/category I. Charge dismissed on firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Rammage, Kylee L, 3/27/2000, of 111 Oren St., Galesburg; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Feb. 20 on felony theft control intent $500 less than $10,000; $2,500 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 hours public/community service, restitution. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft control intent les than $500. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.
Reed, Jasmine Q., 10/30/1995, of 823 N. Parkside, Chicago; withheld judgment/supervision Feb. 14 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $100 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. Charge dismissed Feb. 14 on felony false alarm/complaint to 911.
Riley, Antwan M., 2/25/1989, of 5515 W. Iowa, Chicago; charge dismissed Feb. 3 on felony home invasion/cause injury and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact and misdemeanor criminal trespass to state land.
