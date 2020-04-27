Daily record: Monday, April 27, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Szydloski, Robert G., 10/2/1963, of 16 Cokels Ct., Monmouth; guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction ; $2,055 fine/costs, five years DOC. Charge dismissed on four counts of retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

Thomas, Khymari J., 3/20/2001, of 3416 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on armed violence/category I; five years DOC. Guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; five years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on armed violence/category I. Charge dismissed on firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Rammage, Kylee L, 3/27/2000, of 111 Oren St., Galesburg; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Feb. 20 on felony theft control intent $500 less than $10,000; $2,500 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 hours public/community service, restitution. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft control intent les than $500. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.