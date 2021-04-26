Daily record: Monday, April 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Spicer, Aaron M., 12/12/1986, of 598 19th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 1 on felony felon possess/use weapon/firearm; $857 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony felon possess/use firearm prior and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
Steckel, John, 4/5/1971, of 2201 15th 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 10, 2019, court date April 6, on other amount narcotic sched I&II; $51,469 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered April 6 on meth delivery less than five grams; 30 months probation, 180 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced May 10, 2019, court date April 6 on mfg/del sched I/II/school/high school/park. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance and use vehicle/structure/property/meth and two counts of obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Jeffers, Cameo R., 7/7/1982, of 709 May St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 16 on DUI; $2,683 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Just, Jamie D., 3/30/1974, of 2109 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; charge dismissed by Feb. 17 on DUI; $10 court costs.