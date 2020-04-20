Daily record: Monday, April 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Ryan, Bruce Edward, of 3405 47th Ave. A, Lot 107, Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on domestic battery/other prior; $1,569 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/other prior.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Hagerman, Larry A., 10/13/1960, of 1130 Western Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on felony burglary; $1,197 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, restitution, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; 24 months conditional discharge, restitution, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and two counts of felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass building.