Daily record: Monday, April 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Riddle, Summer Jean, 2/22/1983, of 4715 11th St. #25, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 27 on aggravated battery/peace officer; 30 months probation,180 days in jail.
Ruelas, David, 9/23/1983, of 11674 Sharp Ave., Unit F., Mission Hills, Calif.; charge dismissed Feb. 14 on mfg/del 900+ grams cocaine/analog.
Ryan, Bruce Edward, of 3405 47th Ave. A, Lot 107, Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on domestic battery/other prior; $1,569 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/other prior.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hagerman, Larry A., 10/13/1960, of 1130 Western Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on felony burglary; $1,197 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, restitution, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; 24 months conditional discharge, restitution, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and two counts of felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass building.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Vazquez, Jose M., 9/29/1986, of 1832 1/2 16th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 5 on DUI; $2,491 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Vretis, Nicholas G., 6/15/1981, of 3528 6th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 5 on DUI; $2,811 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
