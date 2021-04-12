Daily record: Monday, April 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Richardson, Whitney Lee, 11/29/1993, of 6345 132nd St., Blue Grass; withheld judgment March 16 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,160 court costs, 18 months probation with special conditions.

Roberson, Erik M., 7/9/1995, of 202 E. 21st Ave., Coal Valley; withheld judgment March 9 on possession of controlled substance; $3,230 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Cole, Michelle R., 7/3/1980, of 608 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; 18 mnths probation w it special conditions, drug treatment, 45 days in jail; $1,100 fine/costs. Guilty finding entered Feb. 19 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; 18 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 45 days in jail.

Crockett, Christian E., 4/13/994, of 512 Fullerton Ct., Kewanee; charge dismissed Feb. 16 on possession of meth less than five grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS