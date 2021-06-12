Daily record: June 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Wilson, Christopher Michael, 9/28/1990, of 117 S. High St., Port Byron; guilty finding entered May 7 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $805 fine/costs, five years DOC.

Wilson, Christopher Michael, 9/28/1990, of 1855 10th Ave. Ct., Apt 1C, Silvis; guilty finding entered May 7 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $2,624 fine/costs, five years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Wyatt, Clinton, 4/4/1968, of 121 Brown Mill Rd., Mc Ewen, Tenn.; guilty finding entered May 10 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,399 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge.

Young, Robert Deangelo, 4/27/1997, of 1604 15th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 13 on burglary without causing damage; $1,115 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on burglary.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS