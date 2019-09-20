ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Lundeen, George, Woodward-Lundeen, Ellen.
Valentine, Karen, Wayne.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Kern, Jessica R., 4/3/1979, of 2501 52nd Ave., #233, Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on meth delivery less than five grams; $1,305 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Larrison, Anne T., 1/4/1960, of 619 1st St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,534 court costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail, drug treatment.
Larson, Allen Duane, 10/31/1957, of 1116 94th Ave. W., Rock Island; charge dismissed Aug. 1 on two counts of aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $67 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ward, Brain, J., 3/18/1997, of 1355 79th St., Brooklyn, N.Y.; withheld judgement June 18 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $7,566 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams. Charge dismissed on possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams. Charge dismissed on cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams.
Welcome, Marcus A., 7/27/1989, of 721 N. Walnut St., Kewanee; charge dismissed June 6 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $300.