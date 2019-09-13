ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Hemphill, James, Lackey, Melia, both of Moline.
Sanchez, Aaron, Valdes Camacho, Paola, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Haase, Justin, DeMay, Charlie Jo, both of Davenport.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Nile, Jacques K., 11/23/1999, of 329 N. Park St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 13 on felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; $1,368 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st and misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible.
Pearson, Joseph D., 4/16/1981, of 217 6th St., Colona; guilty finding entered June 20 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $1,296 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions. Guilty finding entered June 20 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles; 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony burglary and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500 and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.