ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Leffler, Neal, Degeeter, Carissa, both of East Moline.
Pender, Kristopher, Gordon, Pauline, both of Moline.
Theofilis, Kayla, Waldbusser, Lecy, both of Colona.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Ebalo, Christopher, Smith, Danyel, both of East Moline.
Pauley, Kenneth, Preemption; Ahles-Iverson, Mara Kay, Kewanee.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Bennett, Justin L., 5/13/1988, of 2402 Pacific St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 2 on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $10,534 court costs, four years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Bluedorn, Savannah M., 6/14/1986, of 1607 John Deere Road, Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 9 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,047 court costs, 24 months probation, 120 days in jail, 42 days credit time served.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Calderon, Angelina, 10/07/1074, of 224 15th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 28 on DUI; $2,591 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment,.
Crosiar, Bryar M., 12/3/1994, of 1831 12th St., Moline; charge dismissed Aug. 14 on DUI; $30 court costs.