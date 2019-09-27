ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Gosney, Lucas, Taylor Ridge; Danner, Moran, Illinois City.
Eastman, Daniel, Fleming, Julie, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Hulslander, Tyler, Chayer, Chelsea, both of Kewanee.
McGrail, Patrick, Teerlinck, Brittany, both of Geneseo.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Riley, Valene, 5/15/1993, of 3700 5th St. B1, Rock Island; charge dismissed on forgery/issue/deliver document; $1,190 court costs.
Robertson, Khirey C., 4/5/1995, of 2514 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 2 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $5,115 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days periodic imprisonment. Charge dismissed on firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible and four counts aggravated unlawful use weapon/loaded/no FCCA/FOID.
Romero, Angelica, 5/30/1983, of 136 4th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Aug. 9 on ID theft/know stolen; $1,575 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Grant, Deaven D., 7/21/1987, of 6906 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 25 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $281 court costs. Charge dismissed on felony felon escape/peace officer and two counts of felony domestic battery/other prior.