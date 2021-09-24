Daily record: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Sanchez, Anthony R., 6/8/1986, of 286 Fulton St., Galesburg; guilty finding entered Aug. 12 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $2,897 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.
Smiddy, Tara Noel, 7/19/1978, of 215 48th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 17 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; five years DOC; $4,606 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on meth delivery less than 5 grams and possession of meth less than 5 grams and meth delivery less than 5 grams.
Smith, John J., 8/16/1975, 226 Cherry Ct., Carbon Cliff; charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/4 and aggravated DUI/4/BAC 0.16+ and driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,500 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Rodriguez-Dorado, Roberto, 12/30/1994, of 1635 2nd St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 4 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Gustafson, Timothy L., 5/1/1989, of 832 14 1/2 St., Apt. 1, Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 2 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; $605 fine/costs, 36 months conditional discharge, 121 days in jail, 59 days credit time served. Charge dismissed two counts of misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Bivens, Christopher F., 9/17/1984, of 1601 28th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed June 21 on DUI.
Cody, Brandon R., 2/4/1985, of 1028 SE Carmine Ct., Blue Springs, Mo.; charge dismissed June 8 on DUI.
Everett, Ieshia M., 3/28/1989, of 400 United Lane, Apt. 46, Kewanee; charge dismissed June 25 on DUI.