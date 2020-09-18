Daily record: Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Conger, Eric M., 1/15/1980, of 716 S. Nevada Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,010 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Dvorak, Corey Michael, 11/17/1982, of 837 24th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm; $1,136 fine/costs, four years DOC.

Harris, Jerel G., 12/24/1984, of 1407 Washington ST., Apt. 103, Waterloo; guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on bad check/obtain controlled property/more than $150; $2,407 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, restitution, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on bad check/obtain controlled property/more than $150; 24 months conditional discharge, restitution, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of bad check/obtain controlled property/more than $150.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Byam, Joshua E., 9/16/1988, of 11418 16th St., Milan; guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on DUI; $3,633 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment, 60 days home confinement.

