Daily record: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Lewis, Lavontrell Latae, 4/14/1993, of 558 26th St., Apt. 8B, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 9 on violate order/prior violate of order; $333 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Lindsey, Jamaie, 7/11/2002, of 1138 39th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on possession of stolen firearm and mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams and aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID and machine gun/auto weapon/vehicle.
Marquette, Colline, 12/12/1971, of 1715 1/2 Fillmore Lane, Davenport; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,848 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than 5 grams.
Martin, Dillon, 3/28/1995, of 2307 Hobson Ave., Byron Hills, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 20 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $1,439 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCS/FOID.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
McCraw, Hanna N., 4/27/1996, of 2411 4th Ave., Apt. 106, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 10 on DUI; $2,778 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days electronic monitoring.