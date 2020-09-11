Daily record: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLANDCOUNTY FELONIES

Ellis, Joseph Rynne, 7/28/1993, of 2007 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on possession of controlled substance; $3,195 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 47 days credit time served.

Gomez, Mirasia Amanda, 6/18/1992, of 2217 35th St. Ct., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 31, court date Aug. 28, on aggravated DUI/3; $3,929 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 days in jail.

Indalecio, Andre Donovan, 2/11/1975, homeless, Rock Island; charge dismissed Aug. 26 on aggravated battery/peace officer.

Loudermilk, Preston V., 3/28/1987, of 3220 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 25 on mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams; $5,507 court costs, three years DOC.

Maynard, Joshua D., 12/18/1990, of 302 3rd St., Matherville; charge dismissed Aug. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Hutcheson, Cory D., 6/15/1989, of 2233 Western Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed Aug. 28 on DUI.

