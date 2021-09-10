Daily record: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Burnett, Kyle, 3/26/1988, of 3420 42nd Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on felony unlawful restraint; $584 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm and misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
Carter, Al, Jr., 6/25/1958, of 1816 11th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on possession of controlled substance; $3,985 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog. Charge dismissed on two counts of mfg/del cocaine/school/public high school/park.
Coats, Albert III, 10/6/1990, of 1720 Emerald Drive, Apt. 3, Davenport; charge dismissed Aug. 18 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and possession of controlled substance; $500 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Barton, Kyon Jorod, 11/02/1986, of 332 15th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Aug. 11 on DUI.
Burge, Julie A., 6/3/1976, of 2619 Scott St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 11 on DUI; $2,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.