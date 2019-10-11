ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Stewart, Matthew, Carmel, Ind., to McDonald, Madison, Colona.
Guthy, Hema, Nevur, Viddya, both of Moline.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Wiegand, David, Stoner, Wendy both of Kewanee.
Senkbeil, Edward, Beatty, Kathi, both of Geneseo.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
You have free articles remaining.
Williams, Lacaela M., 11/1/1996, of 3627 Pine Ridge Ct. 214, Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Aug. 2 on theft con intent person less than $500; $3,936 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 months public/community service, restitution.
Yusuf, Zaire, 8/15/2000, of 2720 7 1/2 St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Aug. 22 on robbery.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Merritt, William P III, 7/19/1980, of 511 W. Central Blvd., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 12 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,140 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, medical/mental treatment. Not guilty entered July 12 on possession of drug paraphernalia.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Atnip, Mari A., 5/9/1996, of 1918 9th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 26 on DUI; $2,491 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Beserra, Isaac L., 1/13/1984, of 540 46th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 19 on DUI; $2,947 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.