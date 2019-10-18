ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Bennett, Michael, Franks, Marisa, both of Galesburg.
Cortez Jr., Davis, Poell, Trish, both of Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Moore, Eric, Andrea.
Valle, Santana, Russell, Joseph.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Roberts, James L. Jr., 9/26/1976, of 2597 State Hwy 304, Ten Mile, Tenn; guilty finding entered July 9 on cannabis trafficking more 5,000 grams; $15,000 fine/costs, 12 years DOC.
You have free articles remaining.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Dies, Nicole R., 10/29/1980, of 109 16th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on felon fail/return form furlough; $1,669 court costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail, 37 days credit time served.
Dies, Nicole R., 10/29/1980, of 910 20th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on criminal trespass to residence/person present; $772 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Cullison, Matthew E., 3/9/1991, of 63 Sutton Ct., Bettendorf; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 18 on DUI; $2,461 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Dooley, Joshua G., 10/22/1981, of 1000 24th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 6 on DUI.
Doran, Jay G., 1/2/1960, of 1126 54th St. A., Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 18 on DUI.