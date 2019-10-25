ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Wisely, Reed, Staley, Jami, both of Moline.
Thomas, Nathaniel, Urish, Jessica, both of Davenport.
Atikpo, Enyonam, Degboe, Diana, both of East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Tah, Doh, Kyaw, Mike.
Cole, Michael, Anne.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Kapple, Dustin J., 10/30/1986, of 827 18th Ave., Apt. 22, Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 5 on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kososki, Lisa Renee, 7/29/1975, of 300 7th Ave. E., Milan; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $1,762 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 14 days credit time served.
Kososki, Lisa Renee, 7/29/1975, of 300 17th Ave. E., Milan; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $684 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 59 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Speairs, Stephanie L., 4/27/1979, of 1850 Lake St. #202, Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 17 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $2,537 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered July 17 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on burglary.