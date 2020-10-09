Daily record: Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Cheatheam, Matthew T., 8/14/1979, of 12410 69th Ave., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered Sept. 15 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,185 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

Daniels, Thomas R., 5/22/1991, of 8311 10th St. W., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 21 on DUI/3+; $200 court costs.

Elliott, Lucas Alexander, 11/17/1991, of 710 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on notification/no fixed address/2+; $796 fine/costs, three years DOC.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Cambron, Patrick M., 10/10/1968, of 215 Community Square, Apt. 144, Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 21 on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,739 fine/costs, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS