Daily record: Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Cheatheam, Matthew T., 8/14/1979, of 12410 69th Ave., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered Sept. 15 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,185 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.
Daniels, Thomas R., 5/22/1991, of 8311 10th St. W., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 21 on DUI/3+; $200 court costs.
Elliott, Lucas Alexander, 11/17/1991, of 710 24th Ave. Ct., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on notification/no fixed address/2+; $796 fine/costs, three years DOC.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Cambron, Patrick M., 10/10/1968, of 215 Community Square, Apt. 144, Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 21 on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,739 fine/costs, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Anderson, Amy E., 9/15/1986, of 2612 47th St., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Sept. 23 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Boyd, Daniel Edward, 8/15/1945, of 26301 35th St., Maquoketa, Iowa; withheld judgment/supervision Sept. 9 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
