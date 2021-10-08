Daily record: Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hunt, Jajuan A., 8/20/1992, of 409 16th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed on felony felon possession/use firearm prior and felony possession of firearm with deface serial number and misdemeanor aggravated assault/public property.
Jenkins, Monte R., Jr., 9/26/2001, of 223 W. 13th Ave., Coal Valley; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Aug. 26 on theft/control/person less than $500; $2,719 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm.
Johnson, Larry W., 10/21/1964, of 1042 Rebecca Ave., Carbon Cliff; withheld judgment Aug. 30 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,210 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.
Jones, John L., 12/1/1963, of 4300 11th St. #126, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog; $5,089 court costs, four years DOC. Charge dismissed on mfg/del heroin/school/public high school/park.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Gorden, Dustin R., 5/16/1984, of 619 N.W. 1st Ave., Galva; charge dismissed July 30 on felony fail/return from furlough.
Gordon, Brandy L., 8/4/1976, of #17 Fairview, Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 27 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,300 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Camey, Amanda M., 9/2/1982, of 137 Elrica Lane, Mocksville, N.C.; withheld judgment with supervision July 21 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.