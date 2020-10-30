Daily record: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Sparling, Alisha A., 7/22/1983, of 3700 5th St., Apt. 312, Rock Island; withheld judgment Sept. 21 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,940 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, 180 days in jail.
Vergane, Dustin Steven, 3/21/1986, of 334 5th St. Ct., Silvis; charge dismissed Sept. 25 on false alarm/complaint to 911.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Abel, Bradley A., 5/11/1970, of 104 Wesley St., Longview, Ill.; guilty finding entered Aug. 28 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,576 fine/cost, 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 60 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Holbrook, Raymond Lee, Jr., 5/16/1967, of 1517 1/2 Bridge Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed Sept. 16 on DUI; $205 court costs.
Jacobsen, Steven A., 5/19/1964, of 1431 17th St., East Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 15 on DUI; $30 court costs.
Kephart, Jacob, 12/1/1992, of 1529 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Set. 16 on DUI; $2,763 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 240 days public/community service.
