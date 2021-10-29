 Skip to main content
Daily record: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

James, Heather A., 5/31/1978, of 1925 5th St., East Moline; withheld judgment Sept. 30 on possession of controlled substance; $4,043 court costs, 180 days in jail, 24 months probation with special conditions. 

Jungjohann, Dylan David 3/24/1995, of 3690 Eldorado Drive, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 o possession of meth less than 5 grams; $567 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 14 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance. 

Karn, Kye Michael, 9/24/1992, of 1700 35th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 15 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,228 court costs, five years DOC. Guilty find entered Sept. 15 on other amount schedule IV; five years DOC. Guilty find entered Sept. 15 on other amount schedule IV; five years DOC. Guilty find entered Sept. 15 on other amount schedule IV; five years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 15 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Bradley, Kassadi R., 11/20/1987, of 566 E. South St., Galesburg; guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on felony driving revoked/suspended/mddp/no device; $2,326 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, electronic monitoring. 

Chayer, Michael L., 9/27/1983, of 236 Payson St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 30 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $1,271 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 30 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail. 

