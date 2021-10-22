Daily record: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Bode, Brian K., 3/31/1986, of 1101 E. 18th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 30 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,545 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Brown, Joshua Ryan, 3/9/1983, of 4324 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 10 on misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID; $1,077 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 35 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony felon possess/use weapon/firearm.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Kaye, Jordan L., 3/1/2000, of 7460 Ridge Rd., Rock Falls; guilty finding entered Aug. 17 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; 18 months conditional discharge, restitution, 100 days in jail, 40 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
McCauley, Matthew J., 1/15/1990 of 310 Briar Lane, Princeton, Ill.; guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,542 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Achor, Heather D., 4/15/1977, of 3627 Pine Ridge Cts, Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 23 on DUI.
Allen, Brandon M., 9/20/1996, 1019 23rd Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 29 on DUI; $3,093 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Almanza, Alexandria A., 6/12/1989, of 730 1st Ave. E #19, Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 29 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.