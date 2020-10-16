Daily record: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hall, Blaik, 1/18/1994, of 2331 N. Division, Davenport; withheld judgment Sept. 22 on possession of controlled substance; $4,215 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.

Harker, John Michael, 11/26/1981, of 405 W. 4th St., Apt. 21, Davenport; charge dismissed Sept. 24 on aggravated domestic battery/strangle.

Hooks, Dylan John, 2/4/1993, of 8328 10th St. W., Rock Island; withheld judgment Sept. 22 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,394 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Jenkins, Jason W., 8/16/1988, of 404 E. Orange St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered July 1 on aggravated DUI/accident/bodily harm; $17,430 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS