Daily record: Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Uhlenhake, Scott Aloysius, 5/4/1987, of 303 Church St., Luana, Iowa; guilty finding entered Sept. 8 on aggravated DUI/4; $5,279 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail.
Walker, Ethan MJ, 11/29/1998, of 4610 24th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; $1,179 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
White, Brian Ray, 2/26/1971, of 1206 14th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $3,477 court costs, six years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts of meth delivery less than 5 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Carder, Lance E., 4/24/1986, of 702 1/2 Chestnut St., Kewanee; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $1,975 fine/costs, 24 months probation, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
DePauw, Samantha J., 1/3/1990, of 826 Franklin St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision July 20 on DUI; $3,058 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.
Hall, Shawn L., 6/12/1972 of 210 N. Franklin St,. Toulon, Ill; charge dismissed July 2 on DUI.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Rocha-Cantero, Ramon, 2/12/1971, of 407 25th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on DUI; $2,233 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment.
Salaman-Vazquez, Edward, 4/13/1972 of 2402 Orchard Lane, Apt. 216, Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered Sept. 8 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment.