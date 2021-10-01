Daily record: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Barton, Seth ML, 5/20/1997, of 3638 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 30 on possession of controlled substance; $3,570 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 43 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID and armed violence/category I and armed violence/category II.
Bender, Katherine J., 4/4/1983, of 2100 Stadium Drive, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 26 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,070 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed Aug. 26 on possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Peed, Richard N., 11/27/1988, of 404 Rice St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 2 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,375 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 1809 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Romagnoli, Elizabeth E., 11/29/1993, of 405 Winter St., Unit 1, Princeton, Ill.; charge dismissed July 26 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Cox, Jared C., 9/18/1993, of 117 Island Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered June 11 on DUI; $500 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 15 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.