ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Wildermuth Jr., Ronald, Milan; Miller, Kristina, Rock Island.
Mitchell, Justin, Buckles, Lindsey, both of Cedar Rapids.
Johnson Heshima, Elijah, Moline; Nzeyimana, Beatrice, Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Goode, Michael, Kari.
Roman, Audrey, Nicholas.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Abraham, Yonas A., 7/11/1983, of 225 41st St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on DUI; $2,401 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 30 days home confinement.
Abraham, Yonas Abai., 7/11/1983, of 225 41st St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on DUI; $3,266 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
Adams, Jacob R., 9/30/1997, of 5009 81st Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; withheld judgment/supervision Oct. 2 on DUI; $3,391 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Alba, Francisco E., 2/2/1966, of 224 48th St., Moline; charge dismissed Oct 24 on DUI.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Akins, Joseph A., 7/11/1984, of 1213 7th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction; $1,329 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated domestic battery/strangle.