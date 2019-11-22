ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Mortz, Daniel, Rock Island; Pizano Cruz, Jessica, Moline.
Planthaber, Charles, Watson, Kim, both of Moline.
Rosas, Phillip, Potter, Miranda, both of Davenport.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Anderson, Russell, Brenda.
Phipps, Angela, Watson, Thomas.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Harvey, Christopher Terrance, 7/27/1999, of 3355 2nd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 11 on armed violence/category I; seven years DOC, costs only (no amount listed). Guilty finding entered Oct. 11 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; five years DOC. Charge amended on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams and charge amended/reduced on armed violence/category I. Charge dismissed on possession firearm FOID expired/not eligible and aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID and aggravated UUW/vehicle/CM violation.
Hebron, Richardo L., 2/18/1991, of 6522 Winchester Ave., Chicago; charge dismissed Oct. 31 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and interference report domestic violence.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Kellett, Justin M., 11/3/1983, of 3913 4th Ave. B., East Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 17 on DUI.