ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Severs, David, Hampton, Zellina, both of Davenport.

Nelson, Daniel, Williams, Briana, both of Rock Island.

Skiles, Cody, Davenport; Hudson, Nikkiela, Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Woods, Edmond Jr., Carmen.

Crowe, Kevin, Rachel.

Seyi, Essossimna, Odjo, Ade.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Caldwell, Sara Jane, 12/4/1981, of 1423 N. Main St., Apt. 4, Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 4 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,439 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. 

Cantu, Rolando Antonio, 5/30/1990, of 1217 14th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 10 on aggravated UUW/vehicle/no FOID; $1,549 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 91 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Carbo, Thomas A., 3/17/1991, of 1630 13th St., Silvis; charge dismissed Oct. 8 on DUI.

Chamberlin, Gary James, 7/2/1992, of 1925 W. 4th St., Davenport; withheld judgment/supervision Oct. 2 on DUI; $2,511 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

