Daily record: Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Duarte, Juan Dedios, Jr., 1/2/2001, of 2708 8th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $624 fine/costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; three years DOC.
Ellis, Gregory Michael, 1/22/1982, of 720 18th Ave. S., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 13 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,944 fine/costs, two years DOC, one year mandatory supervised release, 137 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Davis, Tyrone, 11/21/1976, of 1901 S. Calumet Ave., #2611, Chicago; guilty finding entered Aug. 10 on aggravated DUI/3; $5,182 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 120 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Aug. 10 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Mitchell, Logan A., 4/10/1997, of 2720 4th St. A., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 10 on DUI; $2,753 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
