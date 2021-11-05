 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021
0 Comments

Daily record: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Neff, Christopher, 8/7/1982, of 1808 15th Ave., Apt. 1/2, Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 23 on domestic battery/harm/violate order of protection. 

Osborn, Jamie R., 5/27/1981, of 6310 N. Brady St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,545 court costs, 18 months conditional discharge.

Overcash, David Joshua, 10/31/1976, of 501 27th St., Apt. 5, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on aggravated battery/judge/emt; $884 fine/costs, three years DOC, one year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR).

Overcash, David Joshua, 10/31/1976, of 525 21st St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on burglary without causing damage; $884 fine/costs, three years DOC, one years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR).

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Lesthaeghe, Joshua D., 8/16/1988, of 949 24th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 23 on DUI.

Linville, Brett K., 6/8/1984, of 606 E. Locust St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 30 on DUI; $2,777 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Loete, James S., 4/28/1961, of 5111 78th Ave., Lot 97, Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 29 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Maraden, Caleb J., 12/13/1993, of 1832 12th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 22 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rock Island County board members discuss new district maps

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News