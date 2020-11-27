 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
View Comments

Daily record: Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hadley, Demetrius Sibon, 2/15/1980, of 1708 7th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked and driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd.

Horne, Timothy D., 5/11/1993, of 417 9th St., Rock Island; charge amended/reduced Oct. 8 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use firearm prior. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Sisson, Joseph D., 11/8/1976, of 205 6th St., Colona; guilty finding entered Aug. 12 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,316 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.

Smith, Roger N., 6/30/1961, of 210 NW 1st Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Aug. 6 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $5,576 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 180 days electronic monitoring.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Patterson, Javon B., 4/14/1995, of 611 44th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 30 on DUI; $1,325 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.

Randall, Shayla B., 3/8/1989, of 1237 20th Ave. Way, East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 29 on DUI; $2,351 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Riley, Valene L., 5/15/1993, of 3700 5th St. Apt. B 1, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 7 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News