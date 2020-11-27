Daily record: Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hadley, Demetrius Sibon, 2/15/1980, of 1708 7th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked and driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd.
Horne, Timothy D., 5/11/1993, of 417 9th St., Rock Island; charge amended/reduced Oct. 8 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use firearm prior.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Sisson, Joseph D., 11/8/1976, of 205 6th St., Colona; guilty finding entered Aug. 12 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,316 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
Smith, Roger N., 6/30/1961, of 210 NW 1st Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Aug. 6 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $5,576 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 180 days electronic monitoring.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Patterson, Javon B., 4/14/1995, of 611 44th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 30 on DUI; $1,325 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
Randall, Shayla B., 3/8/1989, of 1237 20th Ave. Way, East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 29 on DUI; $2,351 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Riley, Valene L., 5/15/1993, of 3700 5th St. Apt. B 1, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 7 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
