Daily record: Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Teague, Tyrell L., 9/4/1985, of 908 8th St. SW, Apt. 17, Altoona, Iowa; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,700 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on possession of controlled substance.
Thomas, Steven A., 9/12/1975, of 125 4th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on felony mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog; six years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID; six years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on felony mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams heroin/analog.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Timothy, Jordan L., 5/24/1989, of 311 W. Center St., Cambridge; charge dismissed Sept. 20 on threaten a public official and possession controlled substance penal institute and mob action/force/2+ persons and criminal damage/government property/more than $500-$10,000.
Tokarev, Alexander, 2/22/1968, of 6537 Teesdale Ave., North Hollywood, Calif.; charge dismissed Sept. 23 on possession of cannabis more then 5,000 grams; $1,000 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Resser, Dean A., 7/21/1960, of 420 Pine St., Geneseo; $3,412 fine/costs, withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 1 on DUI; 18 months supervision, 10 days home confinement.
Salad, Jama Abdi, 7/4/1970, of 1615 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, Minn.; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 28 on DUI; $4,858 fine/costs, 24 months supervision.
Schwab, Scott R., 3/27/1966, of 503 5th Ave., P.O. Box 281, Sherrard; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on DUI; $3,308 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail, alcohol treatment.