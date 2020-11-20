Daily record: Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Towery, Aceah, 11/23/1978, of 1850 34th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 9 on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; $1,502 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail.

Weston, Justin Dee, 8/3/1988, of 613 3rd St., Sherrard; guilty finding entered Oct. 1 on possession of meth less than five grams; $218 court costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 1 on possession of control substance; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Oct. 1 on possession of controlled substance; four years DOC.

Williams, Demarko Onslow, 9/24/1988, of 1704 5th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct. 1 on use of account number/code/more than $150; $67 court costs.

Williams, James M., 7/20/1979, of 335 S. Stuart, Geneseo; guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,870 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Wilson, Austin D., 9/1/1994, of 802 S. 9th St. #1, Fairfield, Iowa; charge dismissed on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300 and misdemeanor criminal trespass to land.