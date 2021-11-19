Daily record: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Jones, Christopher David, 1/2/1982, of 911 2nd St., Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 20 on aggravated battery/nurse; $1,454 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 days in jail.
Jordan, Evander Allen, Jr., 9/14/1984, of 915 22nd St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct. 7 on theft/stolen/intent/person less than $500 and possession of meth less than 5 grams and four counts of armed robbery/armed with firearm; $63 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Duff, Alfonso D., Jr., 6/21/1995, of 306 Freedom Lane, Apt. 113, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; $3,029 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, anger management, special facility attend, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months probation with special conditions, anger management, special facility attend, 180 days in jail restitution. Charge dismissed on felony home invasion/cause injury and felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500.
Ean, Charlie, 6/14/1981, of 12 Powers Ct., Unit C, Alameda, Calif.; charge dismissed Sept. 27 on cannabis trafficking more then 5,000 grams and possession of meth less than 5 grams and mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams and possess cannabis more then 5,000 grams; $1,000 court costs.