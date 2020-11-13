Daily record: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Howerton, Jacob J. 6/18/1990, of 2205 Hershey Ave. #2, Muscatine; guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,715 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

Jones, Zackery A., 11/10/1993, of 603 W. 9th Ave., Milan; charge dismissed Oct. 13 on theft stolen intent $10,000 - $100,000 and possession of meth less than 5 grams and three counts of theft/stolen less than $500 person; $300 court costs.

Leathers, Michael Eslie, 12/27/1990, of 1618 35th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on burglary; $2,124 fine/cost, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Lester, Jack Forrest, 7/27/1962, of 2810 1/2 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on violate order/prior domestic battery; $1,006 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge dismissed Aug. 13 (court date Oct. 5) on domestic battery/contact/violate order of protection.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Allen, Donald R., 1/4/1957, of 776 1/2 Ave. A Ct., Silvis; charge dismissed Oct. 1 on DUI; $117 court costs.