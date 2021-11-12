Daily record: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Brown, Mary Ann, 4/21/1969, of 1805 15th St., Apt E, Silvis; charge dismissed Oct. 7 on aggravated battery/peace officer and drug-induced homicide; $63 court costs.
Bublitz, Joshua John, 3/26/1980, of 409 W. 11th Ave. #2, Milan; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,580 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, two days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth less than 5 grams.
Busch, Kaitlin M., 6/30/1990, of 4912 Chaffee Drive, Muscatine; charge dismissed Oct. 21 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $289 court costs.
Candelaria, Maria Adelaida, 4/25/1971, of 1119 4th Ave., Apt. 18, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,415 court costs, 18 months conditional discharge.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Behne, Scott A., 2/28/1992, of 3938 Partridge Circle, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on DUI; $2,801 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, five days in jail.
Boone, Killian R., 12/29/1994, of 2706 13th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 12 on DUI.