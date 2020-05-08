Daily record: Friday, May 8, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Spilman, Timothy, 2/7/1983, of 2310 N. Nevada Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 5 on possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st; $951 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed March 5 on possession of meth less than 5 grams.

Ugalde-Becerra, Govani De Jesus, 1/2/1993, of 340 9th St., Moline; guilty finding entered March 5 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $1,587 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Vanderham, Jr., Richard K., 9/3/1994, of 116 Glenview Dr., Sherrard; guilty finding entered March 5 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,485 fine/costs, 24 months probation.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ensley, Matthew E., 7/5/1981, 415 N. Cottage, Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 3 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $420 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, alcohol treatment, 16 days in jail, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered March 3 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 12 months conditional discharge with special conditions, alcohol treatment, 16 days in jail, special facility attend. Not guilty finding entered March 3 on felony threaten a public official. Not guilty entered March 3 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

