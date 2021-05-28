Daily record: Friday, May 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Streeter, Cecil Romel, 7/2/1982, of 3700 5th St., Apt. J12, Rock Island; charge dismissed April 27 on meth delivery/less than 5 grams; $400 court costs.

Streeter, Cecil Romel, 7/2/1982, of 3700 5th St., A3, Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 22 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $3,890 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 180 days in jail, 226 days credit time served.

Summers, Amber Nicole, 5/7/1985, of 10009 108th St. W., Taylor Ridge; guilty finding entered residential burglary; $1,359 fine/costs, five years DOC, 488 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered May 3 on aggravated discharge firearm/peace officer/fireman; 11 years DOC, 488 days credit time served. Charge dismissed Feb. 22, court date May 3, on disarm peace officer/corrections institution employee.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Sissel, Melissa A., 4/17/1996, of 121 E. 4th St., Mineral, Ill.; withheld judgment March 25 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,675 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Paz-Trejo, Joel, 9/27/1988, of 1527 34th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 22 on DUI: $3,236 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment.

