Daily record: Friday, May 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Jensen, Cody Michael, 11/6/1992, of 503 3rd St. S., Cordova; guilty finding entered April 24 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,235 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 day in jail. Guilty finding entered April 24 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered April 24 on felony harassment/no conversation/same victim; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor violate order protection.