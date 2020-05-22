Daily record: Friday, May 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Jensen, Cody Michael, 11/6/1992, of 503 3rd St. S., Cordova; guilty finding entered April 24 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,235 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 day in jail. Guilty finding entered April 24 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered April 24 on felony harassment/no conversation/same victim; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor violate order protection.
King, Marcus Demarlo, 11/3/1984, of 114 15th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 27 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $3,770 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Koob, Terrance, 9/17/1967, of 1029 18th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed April 7 on meth delivery less than 5 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
McReynolds Jr., Rodney Allen, 7/9/1993, of 211 29th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 11 on DUI; $1,756 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment.
Olvera, Felix D., 6/3/1963, of 2157 8th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 10 on DUI; 18 months conditional discharge, 20 days home confinement.
