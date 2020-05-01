Daily record: Friday, May 1, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Campbell, Otis Lee, 9/3/1968, of 1037 51st Ave. 3C, East Moline; guilty finding entered March 12 on domestic battery/bodily harm/4+ previous conviction; $4,070 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/bodily harm/4+ previous conviction and domestic battery/contact/4+ previous conviction.

Copen, Eileen Sue, 10/11/1959 of 2911 16th St., Moline; guilty finding entered March 2 on theft controlled intent person less than $500; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered March 2 on theft controlled intent person less than $500; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on theft/less than $500/school/worship and two counts theft controlled intent less than $500 prior.

Crum, James, 3/24/1967, of 1151 14th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 12 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $2,094 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES