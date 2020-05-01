Daily record: Friday, May 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Campbell, Otis Lee, 9/3/1968, of 1037 51st Ave. 3C, East Moline; guilty finding entered March 12 on domestic battery/bodily harm/4+ previous conviction; $4,070 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/bodily harm/4+ previous conviction and domestic battery/contact/4+ previous conviction.
Copen, Eileen Sue, 10/11/1959 of 2911 16th St., Moline; guilty finding entered March 2 on theft controlled intent person less than $500; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered March 2 on theft controlled intent person less than $500; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on theft/less than $500/school/worship and two counts theft controlled intent less than $500 prior.
Crum, James, 3/24/1967, of 1151 14th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 12 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $2,094 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Vincent, Sara L., 1/2/1998, of 408 E South St. Cambridge; guilty finding entered Feb. 19 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,550 30 months probation/special conditions, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Feb. 19 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Feb. 19 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Walters, Skyelur J., 6/20/1991, of 413 E. 1st St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 4 on DUI; $2,968 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
