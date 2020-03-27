Daily record: Friday, March 27, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Singleton, Semaj, 6/8/1998, of 1011 Bridge Ave., Apt. 5, Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $4,764 fine/costs, five years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.
Starberg, Trena Lee, 8/5/1979, of 1527 10th Ave. 1, East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $3,736 court costs, one year DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC.
Thomas III, Leslie, 8/7/1980, of 4120 22nd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on use forged credit/debit card/less than $300; $2,090 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Vest, Courtney, 10/28/1992, homeless, Rock Island; withheld judgement/supervision Jan. 23 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $832 fine/costs, 24 months supervision. Charge amended/reduced on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Pena, Christine D., 4/20/1963, of 608 W. 13th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on aggravated DUI/3; $4,286 courts costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3 and two counts of aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Ben-Nun, Maggie K., 11/12/1994, of 23825 N. High St., Colona; charge dismissed Jan. 23 on DUI.
Gramajo Barrios, German A., 2/22/1981, of 204 4th St., Conesville, Iowa; charge dismissed Jan. 30 on DUI.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Bourdeau, Diane J., 12/20/1988, of 8903 35th St. W., Apt. 5, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 24 on DUI; $2,512 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
