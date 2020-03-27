Daily record: Friday, March 27, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Singleton, Semaj, 6/8/1998, of 1011 Bridge Ave., Apt. 5, Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $4,764 fine/costs, five years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.

Starberg, Trena Lee, 8/5/1979, of 1527 10th Ave. 1, East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $3,736 court costs, one year DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC.

Thomas III, Leslie, 8/7/1980, of 4120 22nd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on use forged credit/debit card/less than $300; $2,090 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Vest, Courtney, 10/28/1992, homeless, Rock Island; withheld judgement/supervision Jan. 23 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $832 fine/costs, 24 months supervision. Charge amended/reduced on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES