Daily record: Friday, March 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Ellis, Daveon E., 2/2/2001, of 1805 15th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; $616 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/child under 13/bodily harm.