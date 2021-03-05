Daily record: Friday, March 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ellis, Daveon E., 2/2/2001, of 1805 15th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; $616 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/child under 13/bodily harm.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ziegler, Hailly L., 5/9/1997, of 221 E. Devlin, Spring Valley, Ill.; guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $155 fine/costs. Guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact. Guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated battery/peace officer.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Green, Charles D., 8/18/1989, of 357 15th St., Silvis; charge dismissed Jan. 14 on DUI.
Green, Charles D., 8/18/1989, of 226 Mansur St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on DUI; $2,846 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 days home confinement.