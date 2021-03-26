 Skip to main content
Daily record: Friday, March 26, 2021
Daily record: Friday, March 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Cardenas, Hugo E., 6/28/1972, of 3541 11th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 25 on DUI; 10,804 court costs, 18 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on identity theft less than $300/2nd+. Charge dismissed on forgery/issue/delivery document.

Diaz, Enrique, 6/19/1973, of 4316 4th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 24 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $830 fine/costs. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/other prior.

Herold, William J., Jr., 1/29/1960, of 328 15th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 1 on other narcotic sched I&II; $4,665 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Rogers, Harry, Jr., 9/25/1973, of 161 17th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on DUI; $2,858 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 10 days home confinement.

Sandusky, Erica E., 6/7/1991, of 2489 130th Ave., P.O. Box 251, Matherville; guilty finding entered Feb. 2 on DUI; $1,456 fine/costs, 24 months probation, three days in jail.

Sangster-Dominguez, Rebecca J., 7/6/1990, of 1627 W. 8th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 4 on DUI; $2,243 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Stewart, Reginald D., 6/6/1968, of 1455 38th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 18 on DUI.

