Daily record: Friday, March 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McNinch, Ronald Wayne, 6/26/1987, of 404 6th Ave., Sterling; guilty finding entered Feb. 8 on burglary without causing damage; $11,321 fine/costs, 180 days in jail.

Million, Nashoba, 1/1/1986, of 613 Short Stone Wall, McAlester, Okla.; charge dismissed Feb. 18 on aggravated DUI/3 and aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16.

Minor, Willie Frank, 10/12/1988, homeless, East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 9 on 2nd degree murder/unreason; $713 fine/costs, twenty years DOC. Charge dismissed on murder/intent to kill/injure.

Neal, Jeffrey William, 6/10/1988, of 5513 SW 28th St., Topeko, Kans.; withheld judgment Feb. 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,960 fine/costs, 24 months probating with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Ramsey, Michael Jaray, 9/7/1995, of 3050 W. 39th St., Davenport; charge dismissed Jan. 14 on DUI; $30 court costs.

Schultz, Ashley M., 2/9/1985, of 235 Misty Lane, Colona; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 27 on DUI; $2,551 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Snyder, Heather J., 7/18/1978, of 3615 Archer Dr., East Moline; withheld judgement with supervision Jan. 20 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

