Daily record: Friday, June 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Clay, Renita Rochelle, 12/12/2000, of 1220 Warren St., Davenport; guilty finding entered May 22 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,761 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, three days credit time served.
Cox, Cleveland, 7/23/1967, of 4848 South King Dr., Chicago; guilty finding entered May 21 on theft/control less than $500/prior; $1,671 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Craig, Eddie Floyd, 9/27/1967, of 3416 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 1 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,116 courts costs, three years DOC.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ray, Shannon L., 11/1/1982, of 310 Northwest 1st St., Apt. 1, Galva; guilty finding entered April 7 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,311 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, drug treatment, alcohol treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Meier, Brian Joseph, 10/21/1968, of 2112 7th St., East Moline; withheld judgment/supervision March 31 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
