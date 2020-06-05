Daily record: Friday, June 5, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Clay, Renita Rochelle, 12/12/2000, of 1220 Warren St., Davenport; guilty finding entered May 22 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,761 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, three days credit time served.

Cox, Cleveland, 7/23/1967, of 4848 South King Dr., Chicago; guilty finding entered May 21 on theft/control less than $500/prior; $1,671 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Craig, Eddie Floyd, 9/27/1967, of 3416 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 1 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,116 courts costs, three years DOC.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ray, Shannon L., 11/1/1982, of 310 Northwest 1st St., Apt. 1, Galva; guilty finding entered April 7 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,311 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, drug treatment, alcohol treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Meier, Brian Joseph, 10/21/1968, of 2112 7th St., East Moline; withheld judgment/supervision March 31 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

