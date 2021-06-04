Daily record: Friday, June 4, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Franks, Jeremie P., 9/28/1986, of 2515 6th Ave., Apt. 3, Moline; guilty finding entered May 10 on domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction; $1,445 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/contact/1-2.

Gilchrist, Steven A., 7/17/1982, of 1922 Jersey Ridge Road., Apt. 16, Davenport; guilty finding entered May 20 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,259 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, restitution.

Hall, Zachary Floyd, 8/27/1981, of 518 13th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 10 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,885 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Dusenberry, Benjamin D., 2/19/2001, of 2302 31st St., Apt. 11, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision May 12 on DUI; $2,953 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.