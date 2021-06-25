Daily record: Friday, June 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Lawrence, Curtis, 1/22/1985, of 2406 24th St., Moline; guilty finding entered June 4 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,400 fine/costs, 24 months probation.
Lawrence, Curtis, 1/22/1985, of 2006 24th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 4 on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $2,004 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor obstructing identification and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
McGee, Andrew E., 6/15/1990, of 212 Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; guilty finding entered April 16 on felony harassment/threat person/force felony; $225 court costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered April 16 on felony harassment/threat person/fore felony; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered April 16 on felony harassment/threat person/fore felony; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered April 16 on felony aggravated batter/peace officer. Charge dismissed on 35 counts of felony harassment/threat person/force felony and six counts felony cyberstalk/electronic threat and four counts of felony hate crime and five counts of felony harassment/threaten person/kill and one count of misdemeanor resist/pace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.