Daily record: Friday, June 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

McGee, Andrew E., 6/15/1990, of 212 Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; guilty finding entered April 16 on felony harassment/threat person/force felony; $225 court costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered April 16 on felony harassment/threat person/fore felony; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered April 16 on felony harassment/threat person/fore felony; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered April 16 on felony aggravated batter/peace officer. Charge dismissed on 35 counts of felony harassment/threat person/force felony and six counts felony cyberstalk/electronic threat and four counts of felony hate crime and five counts of felony harassment/threaten person/kill and one count of misdemeanor resist/pace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.