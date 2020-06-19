Daily record: Friday, June 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Chapman, Zachary R., 1/15/1990, of 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 4 on residential burglary; $549 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered June 4 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; four years DOC.

Lund, Courtney M., 1/10/1988, of 2411 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; withheld judgment June 4 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Hanson, Taja R., 7/8/1988, of 1416 14th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision June 8 on DUI; $2,443 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Kilcoin, Christopher M., 9/20/1972, of 1602 20th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision June 4 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Pollard, Christopher t., 6/24/1971, of 625 W. Main, Unit 6, Geneseo; charge dismissed June 8 on DUI; $10 court costs.

Roark, Bridgit C., 6/14/1998, of 2811 17th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision June 5 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

